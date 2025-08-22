Multiple explosions heard near Chernobyl power plant amid drone activity: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that multiple explosions were heard on Thursday morning at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, and that several drones were detected in the Exclusion Zone, located about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the site.

The IAEA has reported heightened security risks at Ukraine's nuclear facilities amid ongoing military activity.

Over the past week, teams at Chornobyl, Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine nuclear power plants heard air raid alarms nearly every day, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Friday.

At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the agency's team reported hearing military activity almost daily.

"On Thursday morning, the IAEA team at Chornobyl was awakened by the sound of multiple explosions. They were later informed that several drones were detected above the Exclusion Zone, approximately 5 kilometres from the site, and the sounds the team heard were anti-aircraft fire," the IAEA said.

"My position remains unchanged. I'm deeply concerned about the increased frequency of reported drone activity near nuclear facilities," IAEA Director General Grossi said. "I renew my call for maximum military restraint to prevent a nuclear accident."

The statement also noted challenges in providing reliable cooling water at the ZNPP, saying the potential loss of cooling that could occur as the water runs out is a serious concern for nuclear safety.