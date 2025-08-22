MERKELS FORMER ADVISER URGES GERMAN GOVERNMENT TO RECOGNIZE PALESTINIAN STATE

A former top aide to ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on the German government to recognize a Palestinian state, warning that Israel risks becoming an "apartheid state" if it continues its current policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Christoph Heusgen, who served as Merkel's foreign and security policy adviser and later as Germany's ambassador to the UN, made the appeal in an op-ed for German media outlet RND, criticizing Israel's military campaign in Gaza and its support for violent settlers in the West Bank.

"Israel's security is Germany's staatsraeson (reason of state), but Israel's security also includes not making enemies and not isolating itself worldwide through the excessive use of military force and violations of international law," Heusgen wrote.

He highlighted the devastating toll of Israel's Gaza offensive, which has claimed more than 62,000 Palestinian lives. He also referenced UNICEF data revealing that since the conflict began, an average of 28 Palestinian children have been killed daily—equivalent to an entire school class.

Heusgen said that despite international diplomatic efforts, Benjamin Netanyahu's government has not changed its policy. "There is reason to fear that former US Secretary of State John Kerry's prediction will come true, namely that Israel is developing into an apartheid state," he warned.

The veteran diplomat stressed that Germany should further increase pressure on the Netanyahu government and join the 147 other states that have recognized the Palestinian state to preserve the perspective of a two-state solution to the conflict.

"In this situation, should Germany recognize a Palestinian state? Yes, because one instrument of diplomacy - when negotiations are completely stalled - is to set symbolic signs," Heusgen said.

"It will not change the situation in the short term, but would send a strong signal of solidarity with the Palestinian people if we were to join the majority of states. It would be perceived worldwide as a particularly strong message," he added.

Heusgen served as Merkel's foreign and security policy adviser from 2005 to 2017, and later as Germany's permanent representative to the UN from 2017 to 2021. He chaired the Munich Security Conference from 2022 until February 2025.





