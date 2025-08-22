Macron, Merz, Tusk will visit Moldova on August 27 for independence day, Elysee says

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit Moldova next week to celebrate Moldova's independence day, the French president's office said on Friday.

"The leaders will reaffirm their full support for Moldova's security, sovereignty and European path," the Elysee said in a statement about the August 27 trip.

Moldova, a small former Soviet republic located between Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania, will hold parliamentary elections on September 28. The country's ruling party is seeking to maintain its majority and keep its pro-European trajectory intact.

Moldovan officials have repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in its domestic politics by stoking pro-Moscow sentiment in an effort to topple the government as it aims to strengthen ties with the West, claims Russia denies.