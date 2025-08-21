Zelenskyy names Türkiye, Austria, Switzerland for talks

 Contact Us
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy proposed Türkiye, Austria, or Switzerland as potential neutral venues for a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Putin, ruling out Moscow and expressing concerns about Budapest.

Published August 21,2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday named Türkiye, Austria, and Switzerland as possible venues for a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We believe it is fair, and the Europeans emphasized this, that the meeting should be held in neutral Europe. Because there is a war in Ukraine and on the European continent. I said that we agree. Switzerland, Austria-we agree," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Zelenskyy also spoke about Türkiye as a potential venue for the talks, stating that it is a NATO country and "part of Europe."

He went on to say that a meeting "without any special conditions is also proactive actions by the Ukrainian side," also rejecting Moscow as a possible venue and describing the prospect of Budapest as "not easy today" due to Hungary's position on the war.