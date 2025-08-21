Czech president says country should join peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

The Czech Republic should participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday.

Prague's participation in a future peacekeeping mission would be "appropriate" given the country's active role in the peace process, President Petr Pavel said in an interview with the Czech News Agency, as reported by Radio Prague International.

He said that the scope of involvement will be determined by the conditions of any deal.

The Czech president also stated that territorial concessions in Ukraine are likely in the interest of achieving a settlement, even if they violate international law.

Such concessions reflect the reality on the battlefield, and if the war is not to drag on for years with increasing casualties and destruction, Pavel believes that a temporary loss of territory is the lesser evil.





