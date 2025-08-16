Trump: Peace deal is 'best way' to end Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that moving toward a peace deal will be the best way to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump said on his social media company Truth Social.

His statement came hours after a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. It was the first sitting between the Russian and US presidents since the start of the Ukraine war nearly three-and-a-half years ago.

Calling his meeting with Putin "very well," like his subsequent phone call with Zelenskyy and various European leaders, Trump also confirmed that his Ukrainian counterpart will be visiting Washington, DC, on Monday afternoon.

"If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved," Trump added.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy announced on the US social media company X that he will meet with Trump in Washington, DC, on Monday to "discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war."





