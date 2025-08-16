Norway regrets Denmark’s refusal to recognize Palestine as state

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has expressed regret over Denmark's decision not to recognize Palestine as a state, while praising Copenhagen's adherence to the Nordic tradition of "consistently supporting international law."

In an interview with the Danish daily Politiken on Friday, Eide expressed satisfaction that Denmark supports Nordic allies on many foreign policy issues but criticized its position on Palestine.

Norway formally recognized Palestine as a state last year, and Sweden, Iceland, Spain, and Ireland have also recognized it, with France, the UK, Australia, and Canada expected to follow suit in September.

Eide also emphasized the importance of consistent support for international law, warning that criticizing "other violations," such as Russia's war in Ukraine, could jeopardize nations' credibility.

He stressed the importance of consistently supporting international law, noting that recognition of Palestine has already had an impact and has encouraged other nations to follow suit.

Last year, the Danish parliament rejected a proposal to recognize a Palestinian state, citing the government's belief that the 'necessary conditions' were not met.