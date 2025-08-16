HILLARY CLINTON: ID NOMINATE TRUMP FOR NOBEL PRIZE

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday said that she would nominate President Donald Trump if he helps end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war without Kyiv ceding its territory to Moscow.

"Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, where Putin is the aggressor, invading a neighbor country, trying to change the borders — if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin's vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity," Clinton said during a podcast, amid the meeting between Trump and Putin held in Alaska.

She said the terms of a peace deal need to include a ceasefire, "no exchange of territory," and "that over a period of time, Putin should be actually withdrawing from the territory he seized."

"If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the US. I think that's a terrible, terrible precedent," the former secretary of state said.

"I'm dreaming that for whatever combination of reasons, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump may actually stand up to Putin on behalf of not just Ukraine and its democracy and its very brave people, but frankly, on behalf of our own security and interests," she added.

Responding to Clinton's remarks, Trump said that it was "very nice" of her to say that, adding: "I may have to start liking her again."



