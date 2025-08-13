UN urges Sri Lanka to seize 'historic opportunity' for justice

The UN human rights office on Wednesday called on Sri Lanka's government to "seize the historic opportunity to break with entrenched impunity" and deliver justice for serious past violations, including international crimes.

The report, published the same day, follows UN human rights chief Volker Turk's official visit to the country, where he met government officials, civil society, victims' groups and others, and visited Trincomalee, Jaffna and Kandy.

"Today, an opportunity presents itself for Sri Lanka to break from the past, with the leadership pledging a fresh direction on long-standing issues, including delivering justice to victims, restoring the rule of law, and eliminating discrimination and divisive politics. It now needs a comprehensive roadmap to translate these commitments into results," Turk said.

The report called for structural reforms in the security sector, constitutional and legal changes, and compliance with international human rights obligations. It also urged acknowledgment of violations by state forces, the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) and others during the civil war, and action to address the "palpable" suffering of victims.

Key recommendations included creating a dedicated judicial mechanism with an independent special counsel, releasing military-held land in the north and east, repealing the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and freeing long-term PTA detainees.

While welcoming the government's move to set up an independent public prosecutor's office, the report warned of "persistent" intimidation against civil society and families of the disappeared. It noted continued use of the PTA despite repeal pledges, and urged a moratorium alongside changes to other restrictive laws.

The report also highlighted the economic crisis' severe impact, calling on international creditors to give Sri Lanka fiscal space to protect rights. "These measures are crucial to realizing the government's vision of 'national unity' and, above all, ensuring there can never be a recurrence of past violations," Turk said.





