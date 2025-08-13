Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate Ukraine territory deal

Only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can negotiate a land deal with Russia in an effort to end Moscow's war against his country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"Territorial questions concerning Ukraine can be, and will be, negotiated only by the Ukrainian president," Macron told reporters after a call with US President Donald Trump.

Trump will, at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday, be seeking a ceasefire in Ukraine, Macron said, adding this objective was "very important" and had "our support".

Trump would also be pushing for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky in the future, Macron said, adding that he hoped such a meeting could be held in Europe "in a neutral country that is acceptable to all parties".

The French president said that there were currently "no serious land swap proposals" on the table.







