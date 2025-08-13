RUSSIAS REGULATOR RESTRICTS CALLS VIA TELEGRAM, WHATSAPP MESSENGERS

 Contact Us
Russia's regulator restricts calls via Telegram, WhatsApp messengers

Russia’s communications regulator said it has partially restricted Telegram and WhatsApp calls to combat criminal activities, while keeping other functions unaffected.

Published August 13,2025
Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, announced on Wednesday that it partially restricts calls in messengers Telegram and WhatsApp "to counter criminals."

The watchdog clarified in a statement that only the calling function has been restricted, while all other features of the messenger remain fully operational.

"We inform you that, in accordance with materials provided by law enforcement agencies, measures have been taken to partially limit calls in these foreign messaging apps in order to combat criminal activities. No additional limitations on their functionality are being introduced," it said.

Earlier users reported a sharp decrease in the quality of calls via WhatsApp and Telegram messengers.