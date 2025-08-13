Nordic media ready to send journalists to Gaza

Several media outlets from Sweden and Norway expressed their readiness to send their journalists to Gaza if the "opportunity arises," local media reported on Tuesday.

Editors and managers from Swedish media outlets Sveriges Radio (SR), Expressen, Svenska Dagbladet (SvD), Aftonbladet, SVT, and Norway's Verdens Gang (VG) told the broadcaster SVT that they are ready to send journalists to Gaza if the opportunity arises.

"We want to document the consequences of the acts of war, the hunger, and the situation of the civilians affected by the war," wrote Eva-Therese Grottum, head of VG's news department, in an email.

SVT's foreign news editor and acting responsible publisher, Daniel Kederstedt, also noted that being able to witness people's everyday life and to show the true face of war is a "central part."

"We want to tell as much as possible about the situation in Gaza," Expressen's editor-in-chief Klas Granstrom also wrote.

SR, SVT, SvD, and VG further noted that they first need to ensure their teams' safety.

Gaza's Media Office said the death toll for journalists has risen to 238 since the start of Israel's war on Gaza in late 2023.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed nearly 61,600 victims since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





