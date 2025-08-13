NEW ZEALANDS PM CONDEMNS NETANYAHUS ACTIONS IN GAZA

New Zealand's prime minister on Wednesday said that what is happening in Gaza is utterly appalling and unacceptable.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Wellington, Christopher Luxon criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has "gone too far."

"I think Netanyahu has gone way too far. I think he has lost the plot. And I think that you know, what we're seeing overnight, the attack on Gaza City, is utterly, utterly unacceptable," he said.

Luxon spoke to the media after a tense day in parliament, where lawmakers debated New Zealand's plan to recognize the Palestinian statehood.

He added that New Zealand is a small country, with very limited trade with Israel but that they stood up for their values.

"What you have seen is Israel not listening to the global community at all. We have asked for humanitarian assistance to be delivered unfettered. It hasn't happened," he said.

Luxon stressed that the Israeli premier's plan to fully occupy Gaza would be a breach of international law, adding that the recent attacks could "extinguish a pathway" to a two-state solution.

"I'm telling you what my personal view is, as a human being, looking at the situation, that's how I feel about," he said.

After its allies France, the UK, Canada, and Australia have decided to recognize an independent state of Palestine at the upcoming UN General Assembly next month, New Zealand said it is considering a similar move.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed nearly 61,600 victims since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.