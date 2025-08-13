Jordan decries Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ comments as ‘threat’ to its sovereignty

Jordan denounced on Wednesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments that he is attached to the vision of "Greater Israel," calling the remarks a threat to its sovereignty.

Netanyahu told news channel i24 on Tuesday that he feels "very attached" to the vision of Greater Israel. He said he considers himself "on a historic and spiritual mission" that "generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us."

Greater Israel is a Biblical term used in Israeli politics to refer to the expansion of Israel's territory to include the West Bank, Gaza, Syria's Golan Heights, Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and parts of Jordan.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu's comments "a dangerous and provocative escalation, a threat to the sovereignty of states, a violation of international law and the UN Charter."

"These delusional claims, which are reflected in the statements of Israeli officials, will not affect Jordan and the Arab states and will not diminish the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people," it added in a statement.

"These claims and delusions adopted and promoted by the extremists of the Israeli government encourage the continuation of cycles of violence and conflict" in Gaza and the West Bank, the ministry said.

Jordan called on the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel's "provocative measures and statements that threaten the stability of the region and international peace and security."

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 61,700 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.