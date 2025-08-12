Taiwan moves to transfer hundreds before typhoon hits island

The Taiwanese Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning Tuesday for Typhoon Podul as authorities prepare to evacuate hundreds of residents from coastal areas.

CWA weather forecaster Liu Yu-chi said Podul appeared to have intensified as it approached Taiwan and was expected to pass over the island on Wednesday before reaching the Taiwan Strait after sunset, according to Focus Taiwan.

The agency reported that the storm is moving west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (16 miles per hour), packing sustained winds of 119 kph and gusts reaching 155 kph. By Wednesday morning, it is forecast to be about 140 kilometers (87 miles) east-southeast of Taitung County.

Liu warned about powerful coastal winds from the storm, particularly along the west coast south of Changhua County and the eastern shores of Hualien and Taitung counties, where waves near the storm's center could reach five meters (26 feet).

Heavy rain is also forecast in the east and southeast region beginning Wednesday.























