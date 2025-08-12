South Korean president, Trump to hold summit Aug. 25 in US

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a Cabinet Council meeting at the presidential office in South Korea, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP File Photo)

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung will visit Washington to hold his first summit with US President Donald Trump on Aug. 25, Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday.

"The two leaders plan to discuss ways to develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance in response to the changing international security and economic environment," South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, was quoted by the agency.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between Lee and Trump since the South Korean leader took office in early June.

Strengthening relations and an economic security partnership will also be on the agenda.

In late July, Trump said the US will charge a 15% tariff on imports from South Korea, in a "full and complete trade deal."

Seoul promised to invest $350 billion in the US in projects and purchase energy products worth $100 billion.