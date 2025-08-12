Ireland renews demand to suspend EU-Israel deal amid 'genocidal actions'

The Irish foreign minister expressed his "deep alarm" on Monday at the humanitarian catastrophe and "genocidal actions" in the Gaza Strip, and reiterated Ireland's demand to suspend an EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Irish tanaiste Simon Harris demanded "urgent efforts" to secure a ceasefire, increase humanitarian aid and the release of hostages in Gaza, but added that Israel is instead "moving in the opposite direction."

"If Israel proceeds with its planned occupation of Gaza City, it will mean more bloodshed, more loss of life, more starvation, and an even greater distance from any hope of peace. The latest plan must not go ahead," he noted.

On Friday, Israel's Security Cabinet approved Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to occupy Gaza City, drawing sharp international backlash from governments and human rights bodies.

Harris' remarks followed an informal videoconference of EU foreign affairs ministers that discussed developments ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned meeting Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska.

Israeli attacks and the crippling humanitarian situation in Gaza were on the foreign ministers' agenda during Monday's informal meeting.

Harris said the European Commission needs to come forward with concrete actions that Europe can take to increase the pressure on Israel to change course.

"It is very clear that Israel is in breach of Article 2 of the Association Agreement and it is essential that, at our next Foreign Affairs meeting, concrete actions are taken and a menu of options is put on the table," he said.

"Ireland is firmly of the view that the Association Agreement should be suspended pending a cessation of all violence," he said. "We must take concrete actions, not just issue statements of condemnation."

'BOTH HAMAS, ISRAEL NEED TO TAKE IMMEDIATE STEPS'



Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza "to ensure the release of all hostages, to get humanitarian aid effectively distributed and to end further suffering."

He said Hamas and Israel need to take immediate steps to reach a ceasefire.

"Given that there is still no full implementation of the 7 July agreement with the EU on humanitarian access & aid by Israel, I called for approval of @EU_Commission's proposal regarding Horizon Europe and suspension of the trade chapter of the EU-Israel Association Agreement," Veldkamp wrote in X.

The Dutch foreign minister also urged the approval of additional sanctions against Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Last month, the Netherlands banned two far-right Israeli ministers, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, from entering the country.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed nearly 61,500 victims since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine-related deaths.