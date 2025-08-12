Beijing calls US 'biggest' peace disruptor in S.China Sea over missile, naval, air force deployments

China told the UN on Monday that the US is the "biggest disruptor" of peace in the South China Sea by deploying missiles, large-scale naval and air forces.

"The US has deployed offensive weaponry in the region, including land-based intermediate range missiles, has repeatedly dispatched large-scale naval and air forces to conduct reconnaissance and military exercises in the South China Sea," Chinese envoy to the UN, Fu Cong told the UN Security Council, noting that the US has yet to sign the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"Regarding the Panama Canal, China has always respected Panama's sovereignty of the canal and recognizes the permanent neutrality of the canal as an international waterway," he added.

Washington "has sought to flex its military muscles and run amok at the very doorstep of other states with a clear objective of creating instability in the region to advance its own geopolitical agenda," he added.

"We urge the United States to pursue some serious soul searching and to zoom in good faith, the responsibilities as a major power," said Fu.

China also decried the "double standards" and "selective application" of the UNCLOS.

"We must firmly safeguard the international maritime order anchored in international law, interpret and apply UNCLOS in its entirety to the letter and in good faith, and say no to selective application thereof and double standards," he said.

Noting that UNCLOS is a "comprehensive legal instrument governing oceans and seas," Fu urged enhancing international cooperation on law enforcement against "maritime criminality."

"We must … strengthen regional cooperation and commit ourselves to the peaceful resolution of disputes, historical disputes over maritime territories and rights should be resolved through friendly consultations between the directly concerned parties," he said.

Calling on "global governance" to be enhanced amid emerging challenges, Fu said, "We must uphold true multilateralism and support the UN's active role in jointly tackling such challenges as those concerning marine environmental protection, climate change and rising sea levels."

"We should embrace the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation to develop maritime infrastructure," he said.

"China remains committed to working tirelessly with the rest of the international community to build a maritime community with a shared future," added Fu.