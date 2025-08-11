UN chief Guterres condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

 Contact Us
The killing of several Al Jazeera journalists in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza has drawn a formal condemnation from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his spokesperson said on Monday.

Published August 11,2025
"The secretary-general calls for an independent and impartial investigation into these latest killings," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. "At least 242 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began. Journalists and media workers must be respected, they must be protected and they must be allowed to carry out their work freely, free from fear and free from harassment."