Russia says 3 killed in Ukrainian drone attacks in Tula, Nizhny Novgorod regions

Russia said that at least three people were killed in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks over the country's Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

"As a result of an air raid on one of the civilian enterprises in Tula, two people were killed," Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev wrote on Telegram late Sunday, adding that three others were injured in the strike.

On Monday morning, the governor stated that the attack in the region continued overnight, though no further casualties or damage to local infrastructure were recorded.

Elsewhere, Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin said Monday morning on Telegram that the overnight Ukrainian attack targeted two industrial zones in his region.

"Their target was our industrial enterprises. Unfortunately, casualties and damage could not be avoided … One employee died on the spot, and two injured were taken to the hospital," Nikitin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in multiple statements overnight that its air defenses intercepted a total of 66 Ukrainian drones, 12 of which were downed over the Tula region, while two others were shot down over the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims.