Majority of Germans favour recognizing Palestinian state - survey

A new poll has revealed a significant divide between the German public and their government on Middle East policy, with a majority of citizens now supporting the recognition of a Palestinian state, a step Berlin currently rejects.

DPA WORLD Published August 10,2025





In the survey by the Forsa Institute for the foreign policy journal Internationale Politik, 54% of respondents answered "Yes" to the question: "Should Germany now recognize Palestine as its own state?"



Thirty-one per cent opposed the idea.



The poll of 1,001 people in Germany was conducted in late July.



Support was slightly higher in eastern Germany (59%) than in the west (53%). It was also particularly high among those aged 18 to 29 (60%) and among people aged 60 and over (58%).



Among supporters of The Left party, 85% favoured recognition. Backing was also high among Green (66%) and Social Democrat (52%) voters.



Support was lower among supporters of the conservative CDU/CSU alliance (48%) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (45%).



The German government says it supports a two-state solution in which Israelis and Palestinians live peacefully side by side. However, it sees recognition of Palestine as the final step at the end of a negotiated peace process.



Nearly 150 of the United Nations' 193 member states already recognize Palestine. In light of Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have left tens of thousands dead, more countries are preparing to follow suit.



President Emmanuel Macron has announced France will take the step in September. Canada and Britain have also pledged recognition, with certain conditions.







