6.1-magnitude quake hits western Türkiye - AFAD

A 6.1-magnitude quake has struck Sindirgi in western Türkiye, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said on Sunday.

Saturday's quake was felt across several cities in the west of the country, including Istanbul and the tourist hotspot of Izmir, according to the authorities, who are yet to comment on any potential damages or deaths.

The earthquake was measured at a depth of 11 kilometers (6.8 miles).

Ali Yerlikaya, the country's interior minister, said no casualties were initially reported, yet several buildings reportedly collapsed in Balikesir.