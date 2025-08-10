Kallas says any deal between US and Russia must include Ukraine and EU

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Sunday that any deal between Washington and Moscow to end the war in Ukraine must include Ukraine and the EU, adding that she will convene a meeting of European foreign ministers on Monday to discuss next steps.

"The U.S. has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the U.S. and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine's and the whole of Europe's security," Kallas said in emailed comments.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Kallas said that "as we work towards a sustainable and just peace, international law is clear: all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine".

"A deal must not provide a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance and Europe," she added.

Kallas also said that ministers will discuss the situation in Gaza.








