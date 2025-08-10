Hundreds of thousands rally across Europe in support of Gaza

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in European countries held rallies and marches Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, demanding an end to Israeli attacks on the enclave.

Brits took to the streets in London to protest the attacks and demand an immediate ceasefire as part of the 30th National March for Palestine.

Hundreds of thousands marched towards the Prime Minister's Office from central Russell Square under the theme: "Stop Starving Gaza."

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), one of the organizers of nationwide pro-Palestine rallies, wrote on X before the protest that Israel is starving Palestinians in Gaza to death. "Our government must take action to end Israel's genocide," it noted.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd shouted slogans including one that criticized the British government "for being complicit" in the genocide.

Hundreds in Stockholm protested Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City.

The protesters gathered in the Odenplan area with various signs that denounced Israeli attacks and US support for Israel.

The demonstrators later marched toward the Foreign Ministry.

Israel's Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's widely opposed occupation plans early Friday.

Many also took to the streets in Amsterdam to protest the plan and Western support for Israel.

The demonstration demanded immediate unrestricted aid delivery into Gaza.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Friday that 21 Palestinians have been killed and more than 341 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,743, with over 12,590 wounded since May 27.

It reported that 11 people, including children, have died in the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition. That took the death toll from starvation to 212, among them 98 children, as the humanitarian crisis in the enclave deepens.

Several pro-Palestine rallies were held in Spain, including Madrid, to protest Israeli attacks and starvation in Gaza.

Carrying Palestinian flags, protesters shouted "End to genocide" during the rally in Madrid.

Some banged pots and pans to protest the starvation in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Thousands gathered at Jardin Anglais in Geneva to protest famine- and malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza from the Israeli blockade.

The crowd staged a sit-in during the demonstration while protesting Israeli attacks by shouting in English, French and Arabic.

Carrying Palestinian flags, protesters banged pots and pans to raise awareness about the starvation in Gaza.

The crowd also demanded an end to international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians.

The Israeli army resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, and has since killed 9,862 victims and injured 40,809, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





