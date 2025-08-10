European leaders say Ukraine must be part of any peace deal

The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine, European leaders have said, ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The joint leaders' statement from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Finland, and the European Commission said: "We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests."



"We agree that these vital interests include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity."



"Ukraine has the freedom of choice over its own destiny."



"Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities."



"The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force."



"The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations."

