Minister Fidan meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was officially received on Saturday by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during his visit to Cairo, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

Foreign Minister Fidan continues his Palestine-focused diplomatic efforts in Egypt.

As part of his visit to Egypt, Fidan was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in El Alamein. During his meetings in Egypt, Minister Fidan is expected to exchange views on bilateral issues and regional developments, and to discuss concrete steps to further develop the two countries' multi-faceted cooperation in all areas.





