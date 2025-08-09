Lebanese army killed, injured by blast in south Lebanon

Several Lebanese army personnel were killed and others injured on Saturday when ammunition remnants from Israeli aggression exploded during an attempt to dismantle them in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

According to the agency, the blast occurred in an area between the towns of Majdal Zoun and Zebqine in the Tyre district, where an army engineering team was working to neutralize unexploded ordnance.

The explosion resulted in both fatalities and injuries, though the exact toll has not yet been officially confirmed.

Southern Lebanon has witnessed repeated incidents involving leftover munitions from past Israeli military aggressions which continue to pose a deadly risk to residents and security forces in the area.

Israel launched military operations in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target activities of the Hezbollah group.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





