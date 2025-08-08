Pakistan army kills 33 militants on Afghan border

The Pakistani military on Friday said it thwarted an infiltration bid by militants along the border with Afghanistan, killing at least 33 of them in southwestern Balochistan province, according to an official statement.

"On (the) night (of) 7/8 August 2025, movement of a large group of 'khwarij,' belonging to 'Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj,' who were trying to infiltrate through (the) Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in (the) general area of Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan," the Pakistan army media wing said in a statement.

The Pakistan army refers to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of various militant groups, as "Fitna al Khwaraj."

There was no immediate response from New Delhi about accusations by the Pakistani military.

"(Our) own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise, bold, and skillful engagement, thirty-three 'Indian-sponsored Khwarij' were sent to hell," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

It added that a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other khwarij found in the area," it said.

"The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation's frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country," the statement added.

According to the Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, 82 militant attacks and dozens of security operations took place across the country in July, resulting in 215 fatalities, including 37 security personnel, 124 militants, and 54 civilians. Additionally, 199 people were injured, including 107 civilians, 56 security personnel, and 35 militants.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of failing to prevent militants from the TTP from carrying out attacks in Pakistan and then seeking refuge in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan denies the charges and reaffirms its commitment to not allowing cross-border militant operations.