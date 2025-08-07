Russian, South African presidents discuss Ukrainian settlement

 Contact Us
Russian President Putin and South African President Ramaphosa spoke by phone about progress in the Ukrainian crisis and praised Africa’s peace initiative. They also discussed strengthening Russia-South Africa strategic ties amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Published August 07,2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed the Ukrainian settlement with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said.

During a phone call with the South African president, Putin shared the main outcomes of yesterday's meeting in Moscow with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, a Kremlin statement said.

"Cyril Ramaphosa expressed gratitude for the information provided. The Russian side also positively noted the well-known peace initiative by African states, including South Africa, aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis," it said.

The leaders also discussed the current issues related to further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa, it added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Russia's trade partners in the event of a lack of progress in the Ukrainian settlement. South Africa is part of the economic bloc BRICS, together with Russia, Brazil, India, and China.