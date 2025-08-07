FLOTILLA CARRYING ISRAELI HOSTAGE FAMILIES SAILS TOWARD GAZA IN PROTEST OF GOVERNMENTS NEGLECT

A flotilla carrying Israeli hostage families set sail from the port of Ashkelon in southern Israel toward the Gaza Strip, protesting their government's inaction in ceasefire and hostage swap negotiations with Hamas.

The Hostages Families Forum said in a statement that the Shayetet 50 flotilla "has just departed to sea, heading south to get as close as possible to their loved ones."

The flotilla includes nearly 11 boats and 20 people, according to the Israeli daily Israel Hayom.

"Statements about conquering Gaza and expanding the fighting put our loved ones at immediate risk of death and disappearance. Bringing all 50 hostages home is the only true victory image," families said in a statement released by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Israeli media, citing Israeli officials, said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won US backing for the full reoccupation of Gaza and launching military operations in areas believed to hold captives. The Security Cabinet is set to convene on Thursday and is expected to approve a full military occupation of the enclave.

About 50 Israelis remain captive in Gaza, with approximately 20 believed to be alive. In response, Israel is holding more than 10,800 Palestinian detainees, many of whom rights groups say are suffering from torture, starvation, and neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.

Hostage families and the opposition accuse Netanyahu of stalling a Gaza ceasefire and partial prisoner swap to prolong the war and preserve his fragile coalition.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,100 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





