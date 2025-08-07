Cambodia officially nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Cambodia has officially nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his role in the recent ceasefire with Thailand, an official statement announced on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has submitted an official letter of nomination to the Norwegian Nobel Committee for President Trump's mediation efforts.

"This nomination reflects not only my appreciation but also the heartfelt gratitude of the people of Cambodia," Hun Manet wrote in the letter, which was sent from Phnom Penh on Aug. 7.

He lauded Trump's "extraordinary statesmanship" and his commitment to resolving conflicts, noting that he has "exceptional achievements in de-escalating tensions in some of the world's most volatile regions."

Ties between Thailand and Cambodia have deteriorated in recent weeks, with tensions escalating into five days of cross-border airstrikes and rocket fire that killed and injured dozens before ending with a ceasefire on July 28.

Earlier, Trump spoke with the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers, asking them to end the fighting and warning that the ongoing conflict could jeopardize their trade agreements with the US.

Trump spoke with them again to congratulate the two neighbors on their cease-fire agreement.

In June, Pakistan also announced that Islamabad will recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in achieving a ceasefire with Pakistan, following cross-border missile fires in May.

Later in July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.





