US begins minerals exploration talks with Cook Islands after China deal

The US began minerals exploration talks with the Cook Islands, months after the South Pacific Islands nation signed a seabed mineral exploration deal with China, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Washington and the island nation announced their cooperation to advance scientific research and the responsible development of seabed mineral resources.

The two sides, which established diplomatic ties in 2023, began discussions "to support the research necessary to inform seabed exploration and responsible development within the Cook Islands' Exclusive Economic Zone," the statement noted.

The seabed minerals are critical for developing and powering the technology of today and the future, it added, as the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to environmental protection.

Notably, China and the Cook Islands signed several deals, including a five-year agreement for seabed mineral exploration and research in February.