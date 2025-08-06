Qatar, UK stress urgent need for Gaza ceasefire, flow of aid

Qatar and the UK stressed the need to ensure that adequate humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the priority of achieving an immediate ceasefire.

During a phone call Wednesday between Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it across various fields, according to a statement from the Amiri Diwan, the administrative office and official workplace of the Emir.

They also discussed key regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

They also affirmed the importance of ensuring that sufficient humanitarian aid reaches Gazans and the urgency of reaching an immediate ceasefire.

Gazan authorities accuse the Israeli army of "engineering chaos and starvation" in the enclave by deliberately refraining from securing aid trucks and forcing Palestinians to seek previously bombed and non-restored roads "packed with starving civilians."

The Israeli-crafted aid scheme has been widely criticized as being a "death trap" for starving civilians.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,100 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.