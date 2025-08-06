Putin meets Trump envoy ahead of Ukraine deal deadline

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin met today with US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, during his visit to Moscow. The meeting was also attended by Russian Deputy Chief of Staff Yuri Ushakov.

Following the meeting, the Kremlin said, "Putin's talks with US President Trump's Envoy Witkoff (on Ukraine) were useful and constructive."

TRUMP GAVE RUSSIA A DEADLINE OF AUGUST 8

US President Donald Trump expressed frustration over the lack of progress on a peace agreement and threatened to impose heavy tariffs on countries importing from Russia.

Trump had given Putin a deadline of August 8 to reach a deal with Ukraine, warning that if no agreement was reached, he would implement stricter tariffs and other measures against Russia.