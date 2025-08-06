Ethiopia appoints ambassador to Somalia

After officially presenting his letter of credence to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Dedefo stated on social media platform X: "On this occasion, we discussed strengthening diplomatic ties, enhancing economic relations, and increasing security cooperation."

The memorandum of understanding signed on January 1, 2024, between Ethiopia and Somaliland—which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991—escalated regional tensions.

Ethiopia's intention to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, in exchange for sea access, sparked a major crisis with Somalia's central government.

Efforts by the Arab League, African Union, Kenya, and Djibouti to resolve the crisis failed.

In April 2024, tensions peaked when Somalia expelled Ethiopia's then-ambassador and ordered the closure of the Ethiopian embassy in Mogadishu.

Tensions eased after Türkiye brought the parties together under the Ankara Process, culminating in a meeting hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on December 11, 2024, where leaders reached a resolution.

The agreement reaffirmed Somalia's territorial integrity and transformed Ethiopia's sea access ambitions into a mutually beneficial cooperation framework.