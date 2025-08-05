Turkmenistan hosts 3rd UN conference on landlocked countries

The third edition of the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC) began in the Awaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenistan.

The conference, held under the theme Driving Progress Through Partnerships, will last until Aug. 8, and is the first LLDC conference to be held since the one in Vienna, Austria in 2014.

The official opening of the event was announced by UN chief Antonio Guterres, who said that Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov would chair the conference.

For his part, Berdimuhamedov provided information on the meeting's objectives and content, outlining Turkmenistan's policies, actions, and proposals for international cooperation.

The conference will include parliamentary, youth, civil society, and high-level roundtable discussions, with many leaders, officials, and experts expected to attend.

Türkiye will be represented at the meeting by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

According to the UN, LLDC countries face obstacles in trade, connectivity, and development due to their lack of direct sea access, making them reliant on transit nations, which results in higher trade costs and delays.

The third edition of the event provides a platform to explore meaningful partnerships with the intention to unlock the potential of landlocked developing countries.

The UN identifies 32 countries as landlocked developing countries, which constitute a total population of approximately 600 million.





