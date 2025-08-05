Moscow claims control of village in Dnipropetrovsk

Russia claimed on Tuesday that it took control of a settlement in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow claims it entered following months of offensives in the eastern part of the country.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Sichneve, located about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) northwest of the village of Maliivka, which Moscow claimed it captured on July 26.

Sichneve, referred to in the statement as Yanvarske, is also located about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) north of the junction point between Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff claimed on Telegram that Russian forces launched 18 assaults near seven settlements in the Novopavlivka front, including Maliivka.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's recent claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war, now in its fourth year.



