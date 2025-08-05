News World Majority of children using smartphones at age of 7 in Germany - study

Majority of children using smartphones at age of 7 in Germany - study

A new survey from Germany's digital association Bitkom, published on Tuesday, has revealed that a majority of 7-year-olds in the country use a smartphone and that by age nine, most have their own.

DPA WORLD Published August 05,2025 Subscribe

Most 7-year-olds in Germany use a smartphone, and by age 9, they often own one, according to a representative survey of published by the digital association Bitkom in Berlin on Tuesday.



The survey, which queried 1,004 parents, showed that children usually have their first media encounters through television, with parents reporting children occasionally watching TV as early as 4 years old.



By 7, most children use a PC or notebook, by 8 a tablet, and by 9 a gaming console. By the age of 11, most children own a smartwatch. However, children rarely request these smartwatches themselves; parents often purchase them to monitor their children's whereabouts.



The Bitkom survey highlights that many parents give their children smartphones too early.



Educators and safety experts recommend allowing smartphones only when children understand the dangers of the internet and can protect themselves, usually by the time they reach 12 to 13 years old.



The survey also showed that parents are gradually introducing their children to social networks.



Among 6- to 9-year-olds, 77% of parents do not allow their children to have their own account or even shared access, while 16% permit shared use of an adult or family account and 3% allow an anonymous account.



None of the parents surveyed with children in this age group permitted an account with their child's recognizable name or photo.



For children aged 10 to 12, parents primarily allow shared use. At this age, 37% are permitted to set up their own social media profile.



From the age of 13, most parents allow their children full access to social media. Only 3% of parents prohibit social media use at this age, while 80% allow their children to have their own profile.



By the age of 16, most restrictions are lifted.



None of the surveyed parents prohibit 16- to 18-year-olds from using social media, and 83% of teenagers in this age group have their own identifiable social media profile with parental consent, the survey showed.













