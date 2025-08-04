Israeli cabinet to weigh expanding Gaza war despite hostage risks: Media

Israel's security cabinet is expected to decide this week whether to expand the nearly 22-month war in the Gaza Strip and on the future of ceasefire negotiations, Israeli media reported.

Channel 12 television said the security cabinet will discuss the option of intensifying attacks on Gaza, even at the risk of endangering the lives of Israeli hostages in the enclave.

The plan has divided Israel's leadership.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs reportedly support expanding the offensive.

Advocates for pursuing a ceasefire and prisoner exchange include Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri — who recently withdrew from the government — National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad Director David Barnea, Nitzan Alon, who is overseeing the hostage file for the military, and members of the Shin Bet negotiating team.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz are undecided on whether to intensify attacks or continue negotiations, according to the report.

Channel 13 also said that Zamir expressed to his close circle concerns that expanding the attacks could endanger the lives of the hostages and that he would not approve such moves without clear political orders.

Separately, the Haaretz daily reported that preparations are underway for expanding Israeli military operations in Gaza, which is already facing a humanitarian disaster due to the ongoing assault.

The report said that Zamir is expected to approve a "phased attack plan." Under the new plan, "sensitive areas" — including refugee camps sheltering Palestinians who have been displaced multiple times — would be targeted in ground offensives.

The army has so far avoided such ground attacks in these areas due to the Israeli hostages, the report said, but the new plan is expected to be presented to the government.

A senior Israeli official told Haaretz that "there is a growing understanding that Hamas is not interested in a deal."

"Therefore, the prime minister is pushing for the release of hostages as part of a military resolution, combined with the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas outside combat zones and, as much as possible, to regions not under Hamas control."

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.