Greek opposition slams Israeli envoy over ‘antisemitic’ graffiti accusations

Greece's left-wing opposition on Monday slammed Israel's envoy in Athens for criticizing the city's mayor over "antisemitic" graffiti in the city.

"The audacity of the Israeli Ambassador in Athens for his vile statements stems not only from the fact that he represents a murderous state, but also from the fact that the Greek government has evolved into a key advocate for Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people, under the pretext of a strategic alliance with it," the Greek Communist Party (KKE) said in a statement.

On Sunday, in an interview with Greek daily Kathimerini, Israeli Ambassador to Greece Noam Katz argued that antisemitic graffiti made Israeli visitors feel uncomfortable, and accused authorities in the capital of doing nothing.

Later Sunday, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas responded to the envoy's accusations on X.

Underlining that Athens, as the capital of a democratic country, fully respects its visitors and supports its citizens' right to free expression, Dukas said: "As the city's municipal authority, we have demonstrated our active opposition to violence and racism and we do not accept lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians and children in food lines, from those who lead dozens of people to death in Gaza every day, from bombs, hunger and thirst."

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 61,000 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

