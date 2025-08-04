13 more Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks on war-torn Gaza

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and many others injured on Monday in latest Israeli attacks in the war-torn Gaza Strip, according to medics and witnesses.

Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a gathering of civilians in the Shejaya neighborhood, Gaza City.

Another two were killed in an Israeli strike on a civilian gathering in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Two people were also killed by Israel near a US aid distribution center in the vicinity of the Netzarim Corridor.

Earlier, three Palestinians, a man, his wife and daughter, were killed, while others were wounded or went missing, in a strike that targeted a house in the al-Hekir area of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

In the southern Gaza Strip, two Palestinians, including a woman, were killed and more than 20 others injured when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians waiting for aid near a distribution center in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.