Armenia, US to hold joint military drills On August 12-20, Interfax reports

Armenia and the United States will hold joint military exercises in Armenia on August 12-20, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the Armenian Defence Ministry as saying on Saturday.

The Eagle Partner 2025 exercises will focus on peacekeeping tasks and medical evacuation procedures, the ministry was quoted as saying.

Armenia is a treaty ally of Russia and traditionally a close partner, although bilateral relations have become strained in recent years as Yerevan grows closer to the West.