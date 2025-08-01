Zelenskyy proposes leader-level meeting with Russia on Ukrainian settlement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a high-level meeting with the Russian leadership to resolve the ongoing conflict.

In a Telegram statement, Zelenskyy emphasized: "We understand who makes decisions in Russia and who must end this war. The whole world understands this too."

"Ukraine proposes moving beyond exchanging statements and technical-level meetings to leader-level talks. America has proposed this. Ukraine has supported it. Now Russia's readiness is needed," he stated.

The Ukrainian president acknowledged US President Donald Trump's efforts to help end the war, expressing gratitude while urging stronger sanctions against Moscow.

Addressing recent Russian statements, Zelenskyy added: "We hear statements coming from Russia, and if this signals their genuine readiness to end the war honorably and establish a truly long-term peace rather than just attempts to buy more time for war and delay sanctions, then Ukraine once again confirms its willingness to meet at the leadership level at any time."

Following the third round of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Ukrainian delegation head Rustem Umerov revealed their priority was to arrange a presidential meeting by the end of August.



