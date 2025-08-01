More than 100 people killed in 2 days searching for food in Gaza: UN

A UN official raised alarm on Friday over the growing number of fatalities and injuries among civilians in the Gaza Strip who are being killed while trying to secure basic food supplies.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that large numbers of people reportedly continue to be killed and injured while searching for food.

"According to our human rights colleagues, more than 100 people were killed in the past two days alone, with hundreds of others injured along food convoy routes or near Israeli militarized distribution hubs," Haq added.

OCHA reiterates that "no one should ever be forced to risk their life to find food," he added.