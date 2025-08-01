Justin Timberlake stuns fans in ıstanbul with 'relentless disease' confession

Justin Timberlake's "relentless disease" confession at his Istanbul concert shocked the whole world.



World-famous American singer and actor Justin Timberlake announced on social media that he has been experiencing health problems for a long time and has been diagnosed with a relentless disease.



The 44-year-old world-renowned artist made the announcement right after completing his unforgettable Forget Tomorrow world tour, which included a stop in Istanbul.



In a candid message shared on his Instagram account, Timberlake said, "As I reflect on the tour and festival schedule, I want to share with you what I've been through."



The singer stated that he sometimes suffered from unbearable nerve pain, extreme fatigue, and a feeling of illness on stage due to his health problems, and that he finally learned the reason for these difficulties with a diagnosis of Lyme disease.



Lyme disease is an infection usually transmitted by a tick bite, causing many complaints such as joint pain and headaches. In line with the symptoms mentioned in the Mirror newspaper, Timberlake described the disease as both physically and mentally "relentless and debilitating."



"I was very surprised when I received the diagnosis, but at least I understood why I was having so much nerve pain on stage, why I sometimes felt so sick and exhausted," he said, describing his experience.



Justin explained that he was faced with two choices when confronted with the progression of the disease: "Take a break from the tour or fight and continue?"



The singer stated that the joy that music and being on stage gave him far outweighed the difficulties his body was experiencing, and said that he decided to continue.



"I'm so glad I continued," said Timberlake, emphasizing that with this decision, he both proved his own mental resilience and created unforgettable memories with the audience. He stated that being transparent with his fans was important to avoid misunderstanding the difficulties he was experiencing.



The famous artist also said in his message that he wanted to support other people struggling with Lyme disease and thanked everyone who supported him on the tour.



"Being on stage and sharing live music with you is an indescribable feeling. It's a frequency, a vibration, and it's sacred to me," he said.



Stating that he has no definite plans about whether he will take the stage in the future, Justin Timberlake shared his feelings about his career with the words, "This process was full of legendary moments for me and it will always remain so."



Finally, Timberlake concluded his post by expressing his love for his wife and children with the message, "You are my heart and my home. I am on the road to recovery."



His fans quickly left a flood of supportive messages on Justin Timberlake's Instagram post. Some said, "Thank you for your openness and continued fight! I saw you three times on this tour and you were amazing every time!" while another fan commented, "Rest and take care of yourself, brother." Another user shared the words, "I wish you energy and healing in your battle with the disease, we are grateful for your efforts."

WHAT IS LYME DISEASE?

Lyme disease is caused by the transmission of Borrelia bacteria to humans through a tick bite. Early symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash.



If left untreated, it can lead to chronic joint and nerve problems. The disease is particularly common in some parts of America and Europe and can be successfully treated with early diagnosis.









