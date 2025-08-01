France: US should join 'international momentum' for Palestine

France's foreign minister on Friday voiced hope that the US would join the growing international momentum toward recognizing a Palestinian state.

"I do indeed hope that the United States can join the international momentum that has been building over the past few days and weeks," Jean-Noel Barrot told broadcaster France Info in an interview after several countries including France, the UK, Canada, Malta, and Portugal recently announced plans to recognize the Palestinian state.

Barrot said that if US President Donald Trump mobilizes political momentum and sends his advisors to Gaza-referring to a current visit by envoy Steve Witkoff-it is "undoubtedly because he wants the situation to change."

"The situation (in Gaza) is absolutely intolerable," Barrot added, warning that "there is not a single minute to lose."

Barrot also pointed out there are 52 tons of humanitarian goods that have been waiting for months to enter Gaza, languishing "just a few kilometers from the Gaza Strip."

"The Israeli government must now reopen the access routes—all the access routes: air, land, and sea—to allow massive and unimpeded humanitarian aid to reach the civilian populations who so desperately need it," he stressed.

Citing the investigation of a Gazan student at Sciences Po Lille University after she was accused of making antisemitic remarks, Barrot announced a freeze on evacuations of Gazans to France for the time being.

"In the meantime, no such operation—no evacuation of any kind—will take place until we have drawn the necessary conclusions from this incident," he explained.

Barrot also said that all profiles of individuals who entered France will undergo a new round of verification.





