Beijing says 'shocked' over FBI office in New Zealand to 'combat China'

China on Friday said it was "shocked" by reports that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has established a new office in New Zealand to combat China and called the move harmful to regional stability.

Responding to a media query during a regular news conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that Beijing has taken note of the relevant reports and is "shocked by the remarks."

"China has consistently advocated that cooperation between countries should not target third parties. Seeking so-called absolute security for a 'small circle' under the banner of 'confronting China' is detrimental to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific and the world," he said.

Guo urged relevant parties to act responsibly and focus on promoting mutual trust and cooperation among countries, not the opposite.

On Thursday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the opening of a new dedicated attache office in the capital Wellington, saying that New Zealand and the US worked together on "some of the most important global issues of our times," including "countering the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)" in the Asia-Pacific region.

However, later, New Zealand dismissed suggestions that the FBI office in Wellington aimed to counter China.

Defense Minister Judith Collins pushed back on suggestions the office was a response to China's influence.

When it was pointed out that Patel himself has referred to China, Collins said: "Well, I don't respond to other people's press releases."