Amazon posts better-than-expected financial results for 2nd quarter

US e-commerce and tech firm Amazon saw upbeat quarterly results for the April-June period of this year, according to the financial results the company released on late Thursday.

Amazon's net sales climbed 13% to $167.7 billion in the April-June compared to the same period last year.

Amazon's net income also rose 34.8% to $18.2 billion in the second quarter from 13.5% in the same period of 2024.

The e-commerce giant's earnings per share also soared 33.3% to $1.68 from $1.26 in the second quarter of last year.

The results were better than the market forecasts for the April-June period.

Amazon also announced that it expects net sales between $174 billion and $179.5 billion in the third quarter of this year.

Andy Jassy, Amazon's CEO said: "Our conviction that AI will change every customer experience is starting to play out as we've expanded Alexa+ to millions of customers, continue to see our shopping agent used by many millions of customers, launched AI models like DeepFleet that optimize productivity paths for our 1M+ robots, made it much easier for software developers to write code with Kiro (our new agentic IDE), launched Strands to make it easier to build AI agents, and released Bedrock AgentCore to enable agents to be operated securely and scalably."

"Our AI progress across the board continues to improve our customer experiences, speed of innovation, operational efficiency, and business growth, and I'm excited for what lies ahead."



