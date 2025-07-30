Moscow: Moldova denies voting rights to citizens in Russia

Russia on Wednesday accused Moldovan authorities of depriving their citizens living in Russia of an opportunity to vote in the Sept. 28 parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moldova continues to tighten control over opposition political forces, despite its verbal commitment to democratic principles.

Zakharova said the Moldovan Central Electoral Commission plans to open only two polling stations in Russia while 73 stations will be opened in Italy, 36 in Germany, 26 in France, and 23 each in the UK and Romania.

"Let's look at the numbers. In Italy, where around 250,000 Moldovans reside, the authorities plan to open 73 polling stations. In contrast, for the 350,000 Moldovans living in Russia, only two stations are planned. This is nothing short of a blatant disregard for the rights of Moldovan citizens," she stressed.

Zakharova further highlighted that each polling station receives 5,000 ballots, meaning the setup in Italy will more than cover the demand, with ballots to spare, whereas in Russia only 10,000 people out of 350,000 will be able to vote.

"There is no doubt that the current authorities have pinned their hopes on the way votes will be cast by the Moldovan diaspora in the West. This is more than just an attempt to influence the outcome but the use of technical methods to produce the desired result," she said.





