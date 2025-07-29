UNIFIL welcomes guilty verdict in killing of Irish peacekeeper

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) welcomed on Tuesday a Lebanese court ruling that found six people guilty in the killing of Irish peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney.

"UNIFIL welcomes the conclusion of the trial process and the Government of Lebanon's commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice," it said in a statement.

Lebanon's Permanent Military Court found six of the individuals guilty on Monday of the killing of Rooney in Al-Aqbieh in December 2022.

The statement noted that one person was acquitted.

"Since the attack, UNIFIL has extended its full support to both Lebanese and Irish authorities with their respective judicial proceedings. Once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Private Rooney and the Government of Ireland," it added.

Rooney was killed and three others were wounded Dec. 14, 2022, when their military vehicle came under fire in the Al-Aqbieh area in southern Lebanon, which is under the influence of the Hezbollah group.